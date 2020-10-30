Updated October 30, 1:30 p.m.

Montoursville, Pa. – President Donald J. Trump will be in Lycoming County this weekend. The visit is part of President's final stops on the campaign trail before election day on Nov. 3.

President Trump will be at the Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) in Montoursville this Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. The event has been confirmed by the Lycoming Republican Committee Chairman and the Executive Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport.

You may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis and you can register for tickets here.

The IPT's Executive Director Richard Howell said normally events like this are usually set up a few days in advance, but they are working quickly and collaborating with regional agencies to prepare. Howell anticipates tomorrow's rally will be similar to previous events.

Steve Bagwell, mayor of Montoursville provided an update for attendees about parking and transportation.

Additional updates will provided as information becomes available.