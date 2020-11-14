12:30 PM Update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound in Union County are open.

Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in Union County are advised of a lane restriction at mile marker 198, near the Mile Run exit, due to a vehicle crash. Motorist can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed.

The lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.