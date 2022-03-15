Union County -- Municipalities, non-profit organizations, and public authorities representing Union County can now consider applying for funding through a portion of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund money received through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Applicants must be located within, or provide substantial service to Union County for programs and projects. An application will allow Union Count Commissioners to assess the number, types, and scope of potential programs and projects.

Applications can be submitted on the county website at www.unioncopa.org using the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Quick Link. Review of the applications will consider needs, eligibility, and distribution of funds.

The application window will open on March 14, 2022 and will close on May 31, 2022. All applications are due by May 31, 2022; late entries will not be accepted.

The broad categories of eligible uses for these county grant funds:

Support Public Health Response to COVID-19

Replace Revenue Loss and/or Provide Traditional Government Services

Water, Sewer and Stormwater Infrastructure

Address Negative Economic Impacts of COVID including

This above list is not exhaustive. Use the links on the county website at www.unioncountypa.org for additional information.

All questions regarding this funding opportunity and the application should be submitted to ARPA@unionco.org.



