Cogan Station, Pa. — A couple riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries Sunday afternoon when they hit a bear on Pleasant Valley Road in Hepburn Township.

Scott Dunlap, 65, and Diane Dunlap, 64, of Montoursville, were traveling east at the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Road when their Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the bear shortly after 1:15 p.m., according to Captain Chris Kriner of Lycoming Regional Police Department.

Pleasant Valley Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

The Dunlaps were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the bear is unknown, as it was not located, Kriner said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.