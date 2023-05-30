Crash_generic

Cogan Station, Pa.  — A couple riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries Sunday afternoon when they hit a bear on Pleasant Valley Road in Hepburn Township. 

Scott Dunlap, 65, and Diane Dunlap, 64, of Montoursville, were traveling east at the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Road when their Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the bear shortly after 1:15 p.m., according to Captain Chris Kriner of Lycoming Regional Police Department. 

Pleasant Valley Road was closed for several hours following the crash. 

The Dunlaps were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the bear is unknown, as it was not located, Kriner said. 

