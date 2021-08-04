Unityville, Pa. – Two people in Lycoming County were seriously injured last weekend when their all-terrain vehicle overturned on Bill Sones Road in Moreland Township.

Hope E. Mauro, 56, and Larry C. Bennett, 50, both of Bloomsburg, were taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the accident at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bennett had been discharged and Mauro was in critical condition, according to a Geisinger spokesperson.

Police said Mauro and Bennett were traveling north on Bill Sones Road just north of the intersection with Baylor Road when their Suzuki ATV overturned. Both Mauro and Bennett were thrown off the ATV, police said.

Muncy Area Fire Department, Susquehanna Regional EMS and Bressler’s Towing assisted at the scene.

State police continue to investigate.