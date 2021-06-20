Fatal crash

Montoursville, Pa. -- A motorcycle crash this evening on Interstate 180 West in Fairfield Township claimed the life of two people, according to state police. 

A male and female of Williamsport succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. at mile marker 20, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. The crash occurred close to the Fairfield exit. 

The motorcycle was traveling west when it struck a deer, state police said. 

Both the operator and passenger were wearing helmets. 

Police have not yet released the names of the deceased. 


