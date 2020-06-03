Muncy, Pa. – Two people died in a head-on vehicle crash yesterday in the area of 2340 Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township, near Trout Pond Park. The crash occurred at 3:44 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Matthew C. Harter, of Benton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. The other driver, Betsy A. Watts, 67, of Muncy, was transported to UPMC Muncy Valley Hospital where she died Tuesday evening.

Harter was driving a 2008 Kia Optima that was traveling north on Route 405 when he crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck head-on a 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Watts. Harter was not wearing a seat belt, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

Watts was wearing a seat belt and was extricated from her vehicle by fire and EMS personnel. She was transported to the hospital with initial plans for Life Flight to transport her to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, but her condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m., Kiessling said.

Both victims died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, Kiessling said.

Route 405 was closed in both directions for several hours. PennDOT detoured traffic through Route 2040 (Elm Drive) and Route 2057 (Lime Bluff Road).

Muncy and Hughesville Fire and EMS, as well as Susquehanna Regional EMS assisted at the scene.