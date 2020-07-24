Williamsport, Pa. -- Two employees of the City of Williamsport are under quarantine to stop further spread of COVID-19. The information came from Fire Chief Mark Killian, who briefly mentioned it during last nights City Council meeting.

"We will have some ongoing expenses with overtime, as we have a couple public safety members in quarantine right now," explained Chief Killian.

The identities of the city employees are unknown at this time, as is whether they are under quarantine as a result of positive test results for COVID-19 or as a precautionary measure due to a potential exposure.

Killian mentioned the two quarantined "public safety members" during a discussion of COVID-19-relief funding to cover the costs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for city police and emergency services.

Killian was approved for a grant from the Department of Justice totaling $33,425. He informed the council member that he is still waiting to hear back about two other possible COVID-relief grants.

The city council meeting included further discussions of the city's budget and final votes on a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

