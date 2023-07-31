Laurelton, Pa. — A two-alarm fire damaged a building Sunday evening at the former Laurelton Center in Union County.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the complex along Route 45 in Hartley Township, according to Union County Fire Wire. A two-story cottage building on the complex caught fire and flames could be seen through the roof.

Fire departments from Union, Snyder, and Centre counties responded to the scene. After close to 20 minutes on scene, firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building. Crews were on the scene for three hours, according to Union County Fire Wire.

No injuries were reported. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The Laurelton Center has been vacant since the state closed it in 1998. The 266-acre property includes more than 50 buildings. The center, which opened in 1939, had previously been used as a state hospital for the mentally disabled.

Since then, the complex has attracted many curious people and urban explorers, despite the posting of no trespassing signs on the property.

In March 2021, the property was sold at a judicial sale for more than $1 million to Jay Fulkroad, a businessman from Juniata County. Fulkroad has not announced plans for the facility.

Previously, the complex was owned by Gary E. Murphy of Mountain Valley, Inc., of Maryland. Mountain Valley purchased the Laurelton Center in 2006 and announced intentions to open a convention center, restaurant, dude ranch, and outdoor recreation activities at the site but those plans never came to fruition.

Murphy failed to pay taxes on the property for several years and Union County put it up for sale in 2021.

