Williamsport, Pa. – The passion that fueled the months leading up to early November has not cooled much as results of the 2020 Presidential Election continue to be questioned.

Despite many mainstream media outlets already calling Joe Biden the President-elect, a dedicated group, fueled by their passion, headed to Washington, D.C. to support President Donald J. Trump as he continues to claim election fraud.

Across the country, Trump supporters have been calling for a recount. The rally cries have been heard as thousands are expected to be in the Capital this weekend.

Of those estimated thousands will be a dedicated group from Lycoming County, who departed from Williamsport on two large buses Saturday morning. The intended destination was the Capital with a call for fairness being the overwhelming theme of the group.

“There’s not much more we can do here, but today we will get on a bus and go to Washington, D.C. to make our voices heard, to join Trump supporters from all over the country, and stand up for our right to a fair election,” Lycoming County Patriots member Brandi Leigh Martin said. “It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about fairness. We believe in our president, our country, and our future as Americans.”

Martin helped set up several events leading to the election. That included a boat regatta in the summer and multiple rallies along the Market Street Bridge.

Pennsylvania was a tightly-contested state as vote counting continued throughout the week of the election. It led to many Trump supporters questioning the legitimacy of the results as Pennsylvania was called for Biden.

“We want to get down and show our enthusiasm toward making sure this was an honest and fair election,” Lycoming County Patriots member Jeff Stroehmann said. “We are taking the rally to the president instead of the president taking the rally to us. He’s done such a great job for us.”

Stroehmann also has helped organize countless events in the area in support of Trump.

The Lycoming County Patriots have been major supporters in a county that easily went for Trump on election night. Trump even made it a point to hold a rally in Montoursville the weekend before the election.

“We continued to show our support and spread love for our country and our president with weekly rallies,” Martin said. “We truly feel like we did our part in Lycoming County by registering around 4,400 new Republicans this year and almost voting 70% red on election day.”

The Lycoming County Patriots, which have shown a lot of passion for Trump, headed off to D.C. with one more rally in mind for the president.