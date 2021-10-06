Unityville, Pa. – A truck driver was injured by pipes he was hauling Monday night after he crashed on Route 118 during heavy rain, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Aaron McElroy, 27, of Waynesburg, Pa., was in critical condition as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a hospital spokesperson.

McElroy was traveling east on Route 118 just east of Keller Road in Jordan Township shortly after 10:15 p.m. Monday night. He attempted to slow down suddenly for downed trees on the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The cargo load on McElroy’s truck, which contained five cast iron 30-foot pipes, began to shift forward from the trailer. The pipes came through the rear of the cab, impaling the driver’s seat and going partially through a firewall in the truck, according to state police.

McElroy was trapped in the cab and had to be extricated by mechanical means. He sustained serious injuries to his lower extremities, according to state police.

Police noted that the area of Route 118 that McElroy was driving in was dark with no streetlights, and it was raining heavily at the time.

Both lanes of Route 118 remained closed for approximately five hours while the crash scene was being cleared.

Fire departments from Lairdsville and Benton assisted at the scene, as well as Susquehanna Regional EMS and Bressler’s Towing.