Williamsport, Pa. – A truck driver from Bradford County died early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled over at the Route 220 spur in Williamsport, according to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

Jason L. Brown, 47, of Troy, died shortly after 3 a.m. when his rig rolled over after he lost control. The rig was hauling fracking water for the natural gas industry. Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling Jr., was called to the scene.

The crash occurred on Rt. 15 South onto Rt. 220, heading toward Lock Haven. Kiessling reported that Brown lost control of the truck traveling southbound on the ramp. He was ejected from the cab due to being unrestrained.

Brown died from multiple blunt force trauma and head trauma, according to the coroner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was at the scene and set up a detour through Route 220 northbound to the Maynard Street exit and onto Route 220 southbound. Both lanes of Route 220 southbound reopened by 9:50 a.m.

Williamsport Bureau of Fire, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Old Lycoming Twp. Police, and Susquehanna Regional EMS assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office.