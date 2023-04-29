Williamsport, Pa. — The memory of two little girls whose lives ended much too early will live on through two trees planted in a local park.

Nicole, 6, and Jasmine, 4, Snyder, both of Williamsport, only had a brief time in life to make an impact, but both did as family, friends, and the investigators who helped bring their killers to justice honored their memory Friday afternoon. Two trees will symbolize the young girls with the hopes that both will grow into beautiful reminders of Nicole and Jasmine.

“I’m hoping down the road when their brother gets older, it will give him a place to come and see how much people cared about his sisters,” Robert Snyder, the children’s grandfather, said. “It’s a nice way of thanking everyone that was involved with the case and with my granddaughters.”

Family members spoke about the importance of thanking investigators who helped on the case and ultimately bring the two girls' murders to justice.

“I’m glad it gives us a chance to say thank you to the DA’s office and the officers,” Snyder said. “You just can’t let it fade into the background. This will be something when people walk by and read the plaque. It will give them a memory.”

Several people were on hand to see trees planted throughout the park in honor of loved ones. Jasmine and Nicole, honored by a “Royal Raindrops” and a “Sugar Tyme” Crabapple trees, will leave a lasting memory in the park the community will be able to enjoy. Both trees were donated by Ettingers and planted by the Brandon Park Commission along with help from the Duboistown Garden Club and Don Sinclair.

“We were honored to be invited to the tree planting for the remembrance of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder,” District Attorney Ryan Gardner said. “It speaks volumes as far as the community support. These two little girls will always be remembered moving forward."

