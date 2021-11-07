Clinton County, Pa. —State Police in Lamar reported the death of a tow truck driver after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 80 Saturday night.

According to the release, the tow truck driver was removing a disabled semi-trailer that was parked on the south berm. A vehicle then traveled off the south berm and struck the rear portion of the trailer.

Authorities said the tow truck driver was outside of their vehicle when the crash occurred. According to the report, the tow truck driver was fatally injured when struck.

Bystanders who witnessed the crash removed the driver from their vehicle after it caught fire due to the impact with the trailer. The driver was transported to Lock Haven Hospital where they received treatment for injuries.

Multiple fire companies and PennDot assisted with cleanup at the scene. State Police state an investigation is ongoing.