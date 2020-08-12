Turbotville, Pa. – A toddler has died in Northumberland County after he fell into a neighbor’s pool and drowned, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police said the toddler’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep on Tuesday afternoon at their home on Main Street in Turbotville when he left the house between noon and 2 p.m. The toddler then walked into the neighbor’s yard and approached the pool. It is believed the toddler was attempting to fill a bottle in order to make bubbles with a toy when he fell into the pool.

The owner of the pool contacted 911 after he discovered the toddler face down in the pool. The toddler was transported to UPMC Muncy. He was pronounced dead a short time later after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to police.

The above ground deck area of the pool was locked, according to police.

Police did not disclose the age or name of the child.