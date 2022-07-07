Tioga, Pa. — A group of protesters gathered in the Tioga Borough Wednesday evening to protest the hiring of Timothy Loehmann as a police officer.

Loehmann made national news in 2014 as the officer who gunned down 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio.

Among the local citizens at the protest was Tioga Borough Mayor David Wilcox. Wilcox, the man who swore in Loehmann, stood front and center, answering questions from multiple news organizations and media outlets.

In an interview with Northcentralpa.com, Wilcox answered the main question everyone wanted to know: how could this happen?

“I was in on the original interview, and I knew he was from Ohio. Anything more than that, I really did not know,” Wilcox said. “When I left that interview, I was not allowed to take any documents as far as resumes or any of the information that he provided.”

Wilcox also explained that the police committee and the borough council conducted the background checks on both Loehmann and another applicant.

“During that next meeting,” Wilcox continued, “council did pass to hire [Loehmann], and the police committee, which consisted of our borough president and vice president, informed the entire council of the background check they did, and how they looked into [Loehmann], and they were extremely comfortable hiring him.”

Wilcox also explained how confusion and miscommunication played a part in the hiring.

“At first, I wasn’t even sure…I’m 99% sure I spelled his last name wrong on that oath of office that I gave. So, originally, the way it was spelled in the news article was not the way I thought it was spelled, so I wasn’t even sure it was him until another news agency sent me a picture to confirm if that was the office who applied for the position.”

Another thing Wilcox made clear was that even though Loehmann had been sworn in, he was not actively on the street. There were other procedural records and documents that would be needed before Loehmann could begin work as a police officer in Tioga.

Now that Tioga knows the truth, what will they do next?

“I’m extremely hopeful that council will do the right thing and they will call an emergency meeting…in which the townspeople and council can gather peacefully and come to a resolution on what steps to take,” Wilcox said.

The meeting could take place as early as Thursday night.

