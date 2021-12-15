Eldred Twp., Pa.-- Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville released the details of a crash that sent a 2011 Dodge Ram into a house on Warrensville Rd. on December 11.

"I was in bed, sleeping," said homeowner Jennifer Swank. "I woke to the sound of breaking glass," she recalled. The crash happened at 1:03 a.m.

James Hall, 33, of Cogan Station was driving a pickup truck when police said he failed to stop at a stop sign on Rt. 973 and struck the house, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

The damage to the home was also extensive. "It comepletely wiped out the dining room," Swank said.

Hall was reportedly not injured, but his passenger, Chelsey Huff, 32, of Williamsport was transported via EMS to UPMC Williamsport.

Swank said her cat and dog were both hiding in her bedroom, and no one else was home when the truck burst through the dining room.

Swank said she and her husband are now working with state representatives to install barriers at the bottom of Rt. 973 where it intersects with Warrensville Rd. "This is the third incident at this intersection this year," she reported. "It's the second time in a month a car has failed to stop at the stop sign."

Alcohol is suspected in this crash. "Alcohol seems to be a factor in all of the crashes," Swank alleged.

She is still rattled, both physically and mentally from the ordeal, she said, but her family is trying to see the positives. Her neighbors have been there to offer support, hugs, and even stayed until 5:30 in the morning to help board up the front of the house.

"I'm really proud of our community. Warrensville is an awesome village," Swank said.