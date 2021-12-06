Milton is experiencing a surge of community and economic development in its downtown, revealing new stores, restaurants, arts experiences, and venues ranging from a collectors toy barn to a vegan juice bar.

The new developments in Milton are organized through The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), a non-profit focused upon promoting and sustaining economic growth in the Milton community.

Emily Gibson, a volunteer with TIME, provided a tour and overview of new and recent developments along downtown Front Street. Below is a descriptive list of venues and stores along Front Street; photos are available online.

The Tarry Shop: A speciality retail store including a curated selection of antique arts and decor, and used books.

Capitol Theater Gardens: An outdoor eating area that will be surrounded by a lush natural area and mural.

PB&J Bar: A sister cafe to the original Danville location; offers vegan and plant-based meals and green juices.

Bamse Coffee: A dog-friendly coffee shop and roaster with an original location in Shamokin.

Jordanna Adams: A boutique offering curated fine clothing with attention to inclusivity. Another store location can be found in Lewisburg.

Hinkle's Toy Barn: Offers a wide collection of historic toys.

Two Owls: A New-York style "bodega," offering quick grocery items and pre-made, healthy meals with a "Peruvian flare."

Art Academy of Milton: A venue that houses arts studios, art classes, and community events.

Cinn-ful treats: A family-owned bakery that makes classic, seasonal desserts and rich treats like stick buns, cannoli, and dumplings.

AMOSS: A wellness shop featuring items to practice or create a space for yoga and mindfulness.

Gary Hinkle of Hinkle's Toy Barn spoke to the way these businesses connect history with the present. "We carry everything from 1960s toys all the way until modern...if you're just looking for nostalgia, if you're looking for Christmas shopping, you're looking for just toys in general, that's what we do," said Hinkle.

Revealing another component of The Improved Milton Experience, Levi Yost of Hinkle's Toy Barn commented on the role of community. "We kind of came together, put our brains together and tried to do something, that we can do for our families, for ourselves, and for the community," said Yost.

Interested storeowners can apply on the visitmiltonpa.org website.