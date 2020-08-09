Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Courthouse will be requiring temperature screening prior to entering the building. The screening will start Monday, Aug. 10, announced the Lycoming County Commissioners office.

The screening is being implemented as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. The screening will be mandatory for all persons (potential Jurors, Courthouse visitors, and employees) entering the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Anyone with a temperature below 100.4F will be allowed to enter the building. If an individual's temperature exceeds 100.4F they will be directed to a waiting area within the Courthouse lobby for secondary temperature screening. If the secondary temperature screening shows a temperature higher than 100.4F, the person will be denied entry and "a Sheriff’s Deputy will direct those persons whose temperature remains higher than 100.40F as to their next steps based on reason for entry to the Courthouse," stated the county board in their announcement.

All members of the public that enter any county government facility are required to wear a facemask. All employees are required to wear a facemask in all common areas and when dealing directly with members of the public or working in close proximity with co-workers. Additionally, social distancing and regular hand washing is recommended for all individuals.

"The prudently responsible actions that we take and the positive attitude with which we face these challenging times will define our success," said the county board about the new policy.