Sullivan County's government is looking for money to expand broadband service within its borders.

The county applied for a $1.2 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission this spring, a regional development corporation sponsored by the federal government.

"If we’re awarded the grant, we would put a (request for proposals) out for companies to bid on a section of the line," said Donna Iannone, Sullivan County commissioner.

Any broadband expansion will require grant funding, because no private service provider is going to build a line that isn't profitable.

"They don't have enough customers per mile to justify their cost," Iannone said. "Hopefully we'll have several bids and get the best project we can."

The air and auto museum in Eagles Mere needs an internet upgrade to take credit cards, Iannone said. That's one example of how spotty high-speed internet service affects commerce in Sullivan County, home to less than 6,500 people at the 2010 census.

There are some fiber optic lines laid in the county, including one for 9-1-1 service to Hillsgrove. Many of them aren't "lit up" for service though, Iannone said.

River Valley Internet, out of Montoursville, will also be doing a test project using "whitespace" on the radio frequency band to deliver wireless internet. That technology will meet the "25/3" minimum standard that the federal government holds for megabyte download and upload speed for users.

The county will find out about the Appalachian Regional Commission grant in October, at the earliest.