Editor's Note Trigger warning. This article addresses issues of suicide.

South Williamsport, Pa. -- As anticipated, the South Williamsport School Board meeting on December 7 became a platform for students to comment upon the school administration's response to suicide and mental health.

Todd Engel, school board president, Daniel Embeck, Chief of Police for the Borough of South Williamsport, and Dr. Mark Stamm, Superintendent of South Williamsport School District, began the meeting with reports and reflection on the recent suicide case in the school district.

Stamm's statement outlined the resources available, such as National Youth Program, an online suicide prevention training offered to every resident in the district, according to Stamm.

Despite school board claims, students and parents in the audience issued passionate pleas for administrative change. Such changes focused more upon personalized guidance, and less upon standardized measures like trainings or surveys.

Nicole Shaffer, a student at South Williamsport Junior-Senior high school, shared her personal mental health experiences and called for improvements in mental health resources.

According to Shaffer, students are failed by school operations. Shaffer's own experience with the guidance office led to what Shaffer describes as a privacy violation: "I was forced to lift my sleeves and expose my legs."

"Looking back, I know this was not the right way to go about the situation," said Shaffer, attributing the mistake to a greater administrative failure to properly address mental health and suicidal tendencies.

Shaffer did not blame individuals, but governing bodies -- the people who determine how to proceed in the event of an incident or distressed call for help.

Shaffer then addressed the school board directly: "You say you care about mental health, but when a member of the administration is asked, 'what resources are available?' they responded that they are unsure. If administration doesn't know what resources there are, how will the students know?"

"It's stories like this one that make me question the way that mental health is handled at South. And not only South -- at high schools in general," said Shaffer, in a message that speaks for all those who suffer or were lost due to mental health and suicide.

Elijah McBride, a senior at South, explicitly demanded changes from the administration, even providing a list.

Current measures in place, including a student survey, are ineffective, according to McBride. The administration examines the results by addressing the parents, not the students directly, he said.

Students often do not share their experiences honestly, said McBride, because they feel a lack of care: issues are "brushed under the rug;" "empty promises" are made; and the administration continues to "turn a blind eye," shared McBride.

To students, this expressed lack of care functions as lack of support. According to McBride, communication of resources is limited: What are they? How can students access them?

Relatedly, how does the administration respond to incidents? "After the unfortunate death of this young man, barely any support or discussion happened in school about the topic. That was very hard to process for many people," said McBride.

The only form of guidance widely and openly offered came in the form of signs. McBride noted one in particular: "Smile: It's free therapy," stated the sign.

Students are initiating their own response to the issue -- and not only the few who publicly addressed the school board. Students are rallying together, creating their own signs in reply to the administration's.

McBride concluded with a list of recommendations for the board to consider implementing at the school:

Course on mental health added to curriculum

Consequences for issues of bullying added to school policies

Small number of excused mental health days

Proper training for staff

Mental health check-in days with mental health professional

Clear information on mental health resources

One South Williamsport school board member, Diane Cramer, offered a response to the students. "We do consider policies that come forth," said Cramer. "I think we ought to list those and review those in our next workshop."

"I think the mental health issue being addressed directly, like drugs and Sex ED, is an excellent idea as well," said Cramer, referring to Shaffer's suggestion. "I hope as a district we can move forward on that going into the next year."

School board president Todd Engel also commented, stressing the importance of resources and an intention to make them more accessible.

Additional student comment is expected at the next school board meeting, according to students close to Audrey Niven-Whitcraft, a South Williamsport student lost to suicide in March 2020.

The public could receive an update on mental health, suicide, and bullying policies by the next meeting, depending upon school board decisions in the interim.

The next school board meeting is January 24, 2022.