Lycoming County, Pa. -- Last evening, in the midst of a snowstorm, a home caught fire on Cement Hollow Road in Piatt Township, Lycoming County.

The weather and severity of the fire impacted the fire response. Due to the weather, the journey "was slow going and none of the roads were plowed," said Mike Bletz, Fire Chief of the Independent Hose Company No. 1.

The Independent Hose Company No. 1 of Jersey Shore was first to arrive on scene. The weather and condition of the structure led the fire company to request a second alarm fire, bringing additional units from Clinton County and the Williamsport area, according to Bletz.

The structure consisted of a front main house and a two story addition on the back; the two story addition was "well-involved," said Bletz.

The fire caused no injuries to residents or firefighters. However, the fire damage forced the resident to leave her home and stay with family.

The resident's family owns three or four properties in the same area as the damaged property, so the resident remains near her home.

The fire response was active from approximately 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on January 16.