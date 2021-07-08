Northcentral Pa. -- After the powerful storm (for some) raced through the area, it left power outages, closed roads, and for some, a mess. It also provided for some neat stormy sky and lightning shots.

As summer storms often do, this one hit some areas hard, while neighboring communities were spared. Reader Cheri Marcusky reported, "Not even storming in Cogan House," at 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

At 8:44 p.m. Autumn Polk wrote, "Horrible wind and lots of rain in elimsport. No power either."

"Lots of trees and flash flooding in roadways in Montoursville. 87 has a tree on wires with arcing," reported Jessi Guisewhite at 8:57 p.m.

Christie Kauffman Mallery, also of Montoursville commented, "We were caught in it while driving home. Trees, branches and lots of limbs, leaves down in roads. Tree across 87 just past Loyalsock valley and had to turn around. Hail, lightning and raining so hard you couldn’t see to drive."

Readers throughout the area submitted storm related photos, found in this gallery. Thanks for sharing!

NorthcentralPa.com will be following up on storm news as it's reported. Stay safe today!

