Montoursville, Pa. -- When the beautiful field of sunflowers along Route 87 became a summer sensation, Josh Leidhecker asked people to stop picking the sunflowers and enjoy their beauty in a respectful way. Unfortunately, Leidhecker is now asking people to stop going to the field to take photos due because the crowds of people have become a liability concern.

Leidhecker is the owner of Susquehanna Mills Co. and uses the flowers to make sunflower oil. Using sustainable farming practices, Leidhecker's company makes the sunflower oil, as well as hemp and canola oil, which they distribute and sell locally.

Previously, Leidhecker was happy people were enjoying the field and hoped that the increased publicity of the sunflower's purpose would encourage people to stop picking them.

In a recent Facebook post, however, the company asked people to please stop going to the field to take pictures.

"It's really disruptive to the folks who live there and work on the farm. It is also an issue of liability for the land owner. What if you fell and hurt yourself? What if there were an accident? We want everyone to be safe," said the post.

The Susquehanna Mills team has placed no-parking and private property signs around the field. Drive-by photos, provided they do not impede traffic and are taken by passengers in the vehicle, are recommended for those who want to photograph the summer bloom.

If you didn't get to snag a summer sunflower photo, don't fret! Susquehanna Mills has told people to keep an eye out for "future opportunities to come stroll at leisure and take pictures or have them taken."