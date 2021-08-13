Montoursville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating the drowning death of a 2-year-old child Monday in Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.

State police and other agencies were dispatched to a residence at Marker Drive at 4:15 p.m. for a drowning incident. Immediate life-saving attempts were initiated on the child. The child has since been pronounced dead, according a state police public information release.

Police and multiple other assisting agencies are investigating.

There will be no further information released at this time, according to the release.