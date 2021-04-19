Bloomsburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Bloomsburg are looking for a 16-year-old, reported missing Saturday afternoon by her grandmother.

Sage Rossi, Bloomsburg, was last seen at 11 PM on April 16, according to her grandmother. The report says Rossi appeared to leave with a small amount of clothing.

State police said Rossi did take her cell phone, which provided a ping that placed it within in a three-mile radius of 1345 Mount Road, Huntington Township, Luzerne County. According to Troopers, they searched the area with negative results. The report says there has not been any activity on the phone or Rossi’s social media accounts since the ping.

Troopers said this is an ongoing issue for Rossi, who recently moved to Pennsylvania from Florida. Troopers said Rossi has been entered as a missing person. Anyone with information should call the Bloomsburg State Police at 570-387-4261.