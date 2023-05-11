The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has scheduled four public input hearings to gather formal comments from customers frustrated with poor service provided by Frontier Commonwealth telephone company.

According to state representatives Clint Owlett and Tina Pickett of District 23, residents are encouraged to make their voices heard.

"People who wish to participate in the upcoming public input hearings are encouraged (but not required) to pre-register with the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) prior to the date of the hearing you plan to attend," both reps encouraged in their newsletters.

The following is information provided by Pickett and Owlett to participate in the upcoming hearings.

Contact OCA by phone at 1-800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org. Provide your full name, phone number and email address if you have one. Also indicate at which hearing you wish to testify and if you need an interpreter. Exhibits may also be emailed to OCA.

WELLSBORO HEARING

Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

Wellsboro Fire Company Annex

21 East Ave., Wellsboro

TOWANDA HEARING

MEETING 1: Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m.

MEETING 2: Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.

Towanda Fire Department

101 Elm St., Towanda

TUNKHANNOCK HEARING

Thursday, June 8, at 2 p.m.

Triton Hose Company

116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock

Consumer advocate tips for preparing your presentation

The OCA offers the following tips for people who would like to share their experiences about Frontier:

Prepare what you want to say in advance. Feel free to write out your statement and then read it when you are called.

Speak slowly and clearly.

If asked a question, answer it the best you can. It is okay if you do not know the answer.

Add your own experience. As a customer, you have unique information. Provide examples of your experiences. To help you prepare your comments:

• Collect and review any notes, bills or correspondence, including e-mails and texts, that provide details regarding your service problem and interactions with Frontier. • Be prepared to describe and separate out whether the service problem is telephone-related, internet-related or both. • Be prepared to describe how the service quality problem has impacted you and others in your household or business.

For more information about the proceeding or about how to participate in the hearings, contact the OCA at 1-800-684-6560.

Important information for people who submitted written complaints

If you submitted a written complaint with my office late last year or earlier this year regarding your telephone service from Frontier Commonwealth, your informal complaint helped the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) and Office of Small Business Advocate (OSBA) launch their case against Frontier Commonwealth.

To help have your informal complaint or story made part of the record for the PUC, please plan to appear at one of the hearings. That way you may submit a copy of your informal complaint during the public hearing and confirm the facts, to the best of your knowledge. Or you may just tell your experiences and concerns, similar to what you described in your informal complaint.

"Either way, your participation and testimony will provide unique information for the PUC to consider, to understand the impact of Frontier’s service quality on individuals," said Reps Owlett and Pickett. "Your comments need not be long, but sharing examples of prolonged outages, no-show repair appointments and timelines of issues will be helpful to the OCA and OSBA in building the case and holding Frontier accountable for its service failures."

