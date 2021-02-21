Snyder County, Pa. – A member of the Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown tragically lost his life in the course of duty, the Snyder County Sheriff's Office reported.

"One of their members tragically lost his life while conducting operations to battle a working structure fire in western Snyder County that took place during the late night hours on Saturday, February 20th into Sunday, February 21st," the Snyder County Sheriff's Office reported on their Facebook page.

No further details are being reported by the Sheriff at this time.