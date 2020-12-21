featured
Snowmobilers reminded to use caution in deep snow
- First News Now
-
- Updated
First News Now Reader Insight, Dec. 19
Tioga Couny, Pa. and surrounding areas – Snowmobilers coming into the Blackwell area or other places to utilize the snowmobile roads, think before you head out.
Remember the depth of the snow the area has received recently. The further out you travel, the harder it will be for any emergency crew to be able to access you if you become stuck or worse, get injured.
Most fire departments do not have the resources or equipment to get out to you quickly if an emergency issue was to arise.
If you are planning to go out riding along any trails, please remember to pack water, food, possibly a one man tent, a lighter, a flashlight (with extra batteries) and a fully charged cell phone.
Normally our area in Pennsylvania does not experience this much snow at one time. Although it looks like a treat and a great way to have fun, please simply use caution and common sense before riding off in the great white snow.
Be safe and have a blast.
