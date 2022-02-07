Montgomery, Pa. -- A small fire at a building in the Montgomery School District triggered an automatic fire alarm on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

According to a Facebook post by the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company, Station 12 was notified of a small fire in the art room that had already been extinguished by the time they arrived. However, the main hallway and the "annex" hallway were charged with smoke, along with the art room.

Tower 12 used positive pressure fans to force the smoke out of the building."The elementary had no smoke and those children were immediately allowed to return to their classrooms. The Middle and High School students were all taken to the gymnasium, which did not have any smoke conditions, due to the cold temperatures outside," according to the Clinton Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.

They determined the fire to be from an electric frying pan used to melt wax for the kiln/firing process of ceramics in the art room. The electric frying pan overheated and caused the wax to ignite.

Officials did not report any damage to the building or injuries to any students or staff.