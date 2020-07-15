Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County Commissioner, Scott Metzger, released a statement on his Facebook detailing a purchase of Emergency Gear for the Lycoming County Sheriff's office. Last week, the county voted 2-1 to use $122,000 of the county budget for the purchase.

The emergency protection gear for police includes gas masks, canisters, flex cuffs, expandable batons and helmets with protective face guards.

According to Metzger's post, the new police helmets help protect officers from objects like rocks, bottles, brick or fluids. The new masks (right), protect officers from inhaling gas or any pepper spray should it be dispersed.

Metzger also posted a photo of a 40 year old mask (left).

"I wouldn’t put that mask on a mannequin for protection let alone a police officer," wrote Metzger.

Metzger also explained that the Sheriffs Department was able to purchase many of the items through a federal surplus, which saved a substantial amount of money.

The Sheriff’s office was unable to purchase gas masks through the surplus. Those masks were purchased at a cost of $615 per mask, according to Metzger, though they can cost up to $4,000 per mask.

"This gear is not to militarize our police. It is to protect them so they can go home safe each day to their families," wrote Metzger. "We are not equipping our police in equipment to engage but to protect themselves, our citizens and our buildings."

