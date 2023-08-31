Montgomery, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say at least four students were injured Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed into a school bus in Clinton Township.

There were nine Montgomery Area School District Students on the bus at 7:35 a.m. when the crash happened at the intersection of East Blind Road and Route 15. Trooper Nickolaus Marple says the bus was pulling out of East Blind Road and was hit by a 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV.

Four students on the bus were injured, and three were transported to a hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, Marple says.

The driver of the SUV had serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment. The driver of the bus was not injured. Marple did not name either driver in his report.

Route 15 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. The road reopened at 11:15 a.m.

