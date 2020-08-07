Montoursville, Pa. -- A scam artist who was calling people pretending to be from the Lycoming County Sheriff's office has been arrested.

Earlier this week, the Montoursville Police Department released an alert about a male caller claiming to be from the Lycoming County Sheriff's office. The caller claims to work for the Sheriff's office: “I am with the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and you have warrants for your arrest. You are required to pay $5,000 immediately or face incarceration." The caller then directs the individual to a UPS store to send the money.

Today the Montoursville Police Department announced they have arrested a phone scammer in a post on their Facebook page.

"We made an arrest of a phone scammer. A call was placed to the victim in Massachusetts claiming to be her son. He claimed to have been arrested and needed a large sum of money sent by Fed Ex for bail. The address given was a vacant house in Montoursville. We were tipped off by a Detective in Mass. and were able to arrest the scammer, who was from NY City, as he tried to recover the delivered package containing the cash. He is currently in the Lycoming County Prison. There is a possibility there are more still working in the area," reads the post.

The Police department would like people to be wary of packages delivered to vacant houses, houses with a for sale sign, or individuals picking up mail or packages from empty homes. If you see these activities, call the local police office.

While an individual has been arrested, there may be other phone scammers still at large and targeting members of our community.

"You should also have a conversation with elderly relatives about these phone scams. These people are very good at what they do and can easily convince some members of the community to send money to unknown locations," said the Montoursville Police Department.