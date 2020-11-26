Lairdsville, Pa. – A two-vehicle crash on Route 42 on Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Township claimed the life of a Milton man.

Merl L. Edison, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lycoming County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said Edison was traveling south in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle heading north at the 1500 block. The northbound vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, then hit Edison’s vehicle on the front passenger side bumper before overturning on its passenger side and coming to final rest facing northwest off the right side of the roadway.

Edison’s vehicle came to final rest facing north, in the northbound lane of traffic, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Gerald P. Carroll, 66, and passenger Marilyn B. Carroll, 62, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Route 42 was closed for several hours from Davidson Township in Sullivan County to Franklin Township in Lycoming County.