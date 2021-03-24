Williamsport, Pa. — Six local agencies and the Fire Marshall were dispatched to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at Willow Brook Road in Williamsport.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Calderini of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

Calderini did say they discovered a cat inside the house, but they were unsure if it passed away because of the fire or due to neglect. Calderini said neighbors told him the home had been abandoned for nearly three months.

One hose line was used to extinguish the fire, according to Calderini, who said no responders were injured as they fought the blaze.