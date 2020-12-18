Lycoming County, Pa. – Public Works personnel are working hard to clear the roadways as the icy conditions and snow piles have left many individuals unable to get to work.

To make sure essential workers can get to work safely, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced River Valley Transit is offering rides to any essential employee who is unable to get to work.

The ride will be free. An ID and proof of essential employment will be required.

Essential workers in need of a ride should contact River Valley transit at (570) 326-2500.