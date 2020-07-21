Montoursville, Pa. -- A group of eight kayakers were rescued last night by members of the local fire department.

The rescue took place on the Susquehanna River near Mill Street in Montoursville around 10:30 p.m.

The Montoursville Fire Department and Police Department arrived first to the scene and the Williamsport Fire Department arrived shortly after to provide mutual aid.

The Williamsport Fire Department confirmed all eight kayakers were rescued safely and there were no injuries. The Montoursville Fire Department was unable to provide comment on the rescue.