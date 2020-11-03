The Clinton County Coroner's office has identified the human remains that were recovered from the Susquehanna River near River Road, Pine Creek Twp., on July 2, 2020.

Positive identification by means of DNA analysis determined that the remains were that of Mr. Alex F. Mardis, a 31 year old male from Pine Creek Twp., Clinton County.

Mr. Mardis was last seen on October 30, 2019 in the vicinity of the discovery. Following extensive investigation and forensic analysis, neither the cause nor manner of death could be determined.

The coroner's investigation was held in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police.