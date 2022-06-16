Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Recent improvements to the Old Lycoming Township recycling center aim to curb illegal dumping and help control costs associated with removal of trash and other non-recyclable items.

DEP visited the site on Wednesday to tour the facility at 1240 Princeton Avenue, and to promote DEP Recycling Grant programs established through the Municipal Waste Planning Recycling and Waste Reduction Act, known as Act 101, which took effect in 1998.

“Old Lycoming Township was in danger of closing its recycling center due to persistent and very costly illegal dumping of non-recyclable materials at our recycling drop-off bins,” said Matt Aikey, township manager.

“The grant funds provided by DEP in three recent funding rounds have helped the township successfully address this problem by installing features that have allowed us to identify illegal dumpers and deter unwanted activity, making it feasible to continue our recycling program at this site,” Aikey continued.

Abuse of recycling facilities has been an ongoing problem in Lycoming County, to the extent that seven area recycle centers have been closed. With the consolidation of facilities, the existing locations have seen an increase--both in recyclable materials and garbage drop off.

Aikey said some of the items people dump illegally are too big to fit in the receptacles, and many aren't even recyclable. The facility is locked up every evening, and he said sometimes people just pile up the garbage outside the fence.

"It became an everyday job to remove the garbage," he said.

Lauren Strausser, Lycoming County recycling coordinator explained that the County has updated all of the recycling containers with smaller openings, which has helped to reduce unwanted waste and cut down transportation trips by 40 percent.

Strausser shared photos of illegally dumped items, including piles of styrofoam, items "hidden" behind the collection bins, and various large, un-recyclable items piled up against the fence.

The Township also now requires people to break down boxes to eliminate the airspace in the containers. "Some people just don't want to break down boxes," Strausser said. "Or it might be full in the front, and they don't want to walk to the back. So the first person who sees it's full in the front leaves a box on the ground, then everyone else that comes continues to do that."

Now with a network of surveillance cameras, staff can identify people who dump illegally, noting the license plate number or other features.

Each week, County employees were filling a dumpster with extra unwanted garbage, costing $100 a week to empty. Now they pay closer to $100 a month.

The mulch pile is also gated and under surveillance.

DEP support

“DEP is committed to supporting successful recycling programs in local communities through grant-making and public education,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We encourage everyone to find ways to reduce their waste, reuse materials, recycle what they can, and properly dispose of what they must.”

The agency offers a booklet, “Guidelines for Recycling in Your Community” as a guide to help residents and businesses understand how to recycle properly by finding recycling programs in their local area, learning their local rules, and following them to maximize the social, environmental, and economic benefits of recycling.

The booklet also explains how to handle commonly recycled materials, answers frequently asked questions, and addresses common misconceptions about recycling.

For example, putting non recyclable items like single-use plastic bags in the bin contaminates the material stream. The behavior is called "wish recycling," or "aspirational recycling," putting items in the bin that a person might feel badly about throwing away, or believes can be recycled even if it can't.

A worker will have to remove the un-recyclable item at the sorting facility, slowing down the process, according to the DEP booklet. And if those items are missed, the entire load might be rejected.

"Buyers of recycled material streams have lowered the thresholds for allowable contamination in recent years, making each consumer's actions to properly sort and clean recyclable materials even more vital to the success of a recycling program," according to DEP.

The moral of the story is, according to Meghan Lehman, DEP community relations coordinator for the northeast region, "when in doubt, leave it out," and "it's ok to throw away."

According to DEP, about 19 out of 20 Pennsylvanians have access to some form of recycling program in their community, including approximately 1,050 municipal curbside pickup programs and 870 drop-off programs, which extend recycling opportunities to Pennsylvania's rural areas.

Pennsylvania recycles approximately seven to eight million tons of resources each year, cutting 10 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from the air (equal to taking two million cars off the road) and saving enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes.

For tips to reduce waste and to learn more about recycling, visit DEP's website.

