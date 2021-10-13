Watsontown, Pa. -- Reports of a suspected drug overdose brought Watsontown Police to a residence on Ash St. Tuesday, Oct. 12 around 3:40 p.m. Police administered two doses of Narcan on the patient when they arrived. Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Within approximately two minutes after administering Narcan, the patient was responsive. The patient was transported to the Evangelical Community Hospital by ambulance.

According to Watsontown Police Department, all officers are equipped and know how to administer Narcan in the event of a suspected drug overdose. Call 911 immediately if you believe that someone is experiencing any type of drug overdose. In these cases, experts say, minutes and even seconds are crucial to prevent a potential overdose death. Warrior Run Area EMS personnel assisted on scene.