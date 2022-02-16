Public debate on burn barrels in Duboistown continues

Duboistown, Pa. -- 89 residents gathered on Tuesday evening at the Duboistown Borough council meeting to discuss burn barrels in Duboistown — a strong turnout for a small borough of approximately 1,200 residents.

Borough council organized the meeting to inform and encourage public input on the issue: Will burning policies change? Will burning be banned altogether?

Council left the answers up to the public (for now.) Resident after resident lined up to make their case for or against burning. But one factor was not in question: the importance of educating residents on how and when to burn.

Issuing a public reminder, Duboistown Borough manager Ann Baker explained that residents cannot burn garbage, plastic, or leaves. Are these products burned because some residents are uninformed, or because some residents do not care?

Baker raised both possibilities. "They either don't know they're not supposed to do it or they don't care," said Baker.

These explanations seemed to inspire many residents. Duboistown is a community residents are proud to live in and it demands neighborly "respect," according to several residents. Others remarked about the uniqueness of their community, its opportunities that set it apart. But, as one resident put it, "If you want these privileges, privileges come with responsibility. If we follow the rules and respect each other, we keep the privileges. Otherwise we lose them."

Only twelve residents in three years have publicly addressed their concerns about burning to the council, according to Baker. Though a large number of residents presented their stance on Tuesday evening, many who spoke did not view the issue as widespread. Rather, they said it was a problem encountered by a few people, often between neighbors.

When problems are encountered, residents are encouraged to report the incident to the police, according to Baker. Residents who violate the ordinance may receive a fine, per borough codes, but they are likely to receive only a warning, said Baker.

"This is what democracy looks like," said the borough mayor at the start of the meeting. The comment proved fitting, as the meeting unfolded into a discussion of individual liberties, the purview of law, and the strength of community.

Many residents expressed a desire to maintain an individual's right to burn by educating the wider community and solving problems neighbor-to-neighbor.

"It seems like a few people are having problems with their neighbors and it can be resolved very easily...by speaking to your neighbors and following the restrictions," said one pro-burning resident.

A recurring opinion was that a few resident's mistakes shouldn't cause restrictions on the whole community.

"I don't believe in taking away the privileges of all to appease the few," described one resident. Another added, "Let's not punish the borough residents that follow the law. Let's punish the ones that break the law. Why take something away just because a few don't want to respect and follow the law?"

However, several residents expressed concerns around enforcement of the ordinance. If people do burn the wrong materials, such as plastic, then burning can cause smoldering, toxic chemical release, and according to one resident, negative effects on groundwater.

A resident against burning noted that Duboistown community members live in close proximity to neighbors and disposal options. Burning was an option suited for the past, not for today's society, explained the resident.

"How do you enforce that [only paper is burned]?" said one resident. The consequences may be enforced by the police, but the source of the problem left some residents uneasy as they thought of residents "who don't care."

Despite differences of opinion, all 87 residents attended the public meeting because they care. They care about Duboistown and their neighbors, and they want the rest of their community to join them.

Duboistown is the only borough in Lycoming County that allows burning six days a week. Jersey Shore is the only other borough to allow burning — and only once a week.

Duboistown Borough council will vote on a revised burning ordinance during a March 1 meeting, at which time they could also decide to ban burn barrels in Duboistown.