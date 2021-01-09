Montoursville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville reported several vehicle crashes on Sunday, Jan. 3, due to wintry weather. Up to 4 inches of snow fell in parts of Lycoming County.

At 1:58 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Route 15 South, just north of Knipe Road in Jackson Township. According to state police, Timothy A. Hess, 56, of Lewistown, sustained minor injuries after he lost control of his 2009 Kia Optima on a right curve. Hess’s vehicle hit a roadway sign and rock embankment. His passenger, Esther M. Leblanc, 80, also of Lewistown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were transported by Liberty Township Fire Company ambulance to UPMC Williamsport.

At 2:16 p.m., police responded to a crash on Interstate 180 West half a mile east of exit 13 in Muncy Creek Township. According to state police, Lauren E. Ambrose, 26, of Williamsport, was traveling in the right lane when she lost control of her 2019 Jeep Compass. The vehicle started to rotate counterclockwise, crossed the left lane, and went off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle’s passenger side struck a guiderail in the median. Ambrose was not injured, according to state police.

At 4:28 p.m., police responded to a crash at Interstate 180 off the Faxon off ramp in Loyalsock Township. According to state police, Bethany K. Mothersbaugh, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling east in the right lane of the highway which was covered in 2 to 4 inches of ice and wet snow. As Mothersbaugh negotiated a right bend in the roadway, her 2018 Honda HRV began to rotate clockwise.

This caused the vehicle’s front wheels to travel into deeper snow outside the tracks from other vehicles and went off the right side of the roadway into a large grassy area. Police said Mothersbaugh hit her head on the roof of the vehicle, causing injury. She was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport. Mothersbaugh received a written warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.