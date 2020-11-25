Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for the owners of property found recently in Loyalsock Township.

A backpack was found on November 23 at Weis Markets, 305 River Avenue. Police said the backpack is black and blue with an Albright Life Center logo. The owner may claim the backpack by calling PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5770 and referencing incident number PA2020-1650396.

Police also are looking for the owner of a bicycle. On November 23, a citizen found a blue Huffy mountain bike lying in the grass at the 1000 block of Westminster Drive and contact PSP. The bicycle is currently being held at the PSP barracks at 899 Cherry Street in Montoursville. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.