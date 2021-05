Loyalsock Township, Pa. – If you lost a purse while traveling last weekend in the area of East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, state police may have it.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said a floral patterned purse was found shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 in the eastbound travel lane. The purse was found near Giant at 1969 E. Third Street.

The owner may claim by calling PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and referencing incident number PA2021-685557.