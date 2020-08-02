Williamsport—Gene Stilp burned a flag and the message remained the same as protesters from many different groups descended on the steps of City Hall in downtown Williamsport.

“If not us, then who?”, has remained on point with its message throughout each protest in the area. They encouraged people to vote, express themselves clearly and with passion, and continue to hold those in authority accountable.

After delivering several speeches on the City Hall steps, the group of protesters marched to W Edwin St. where the protest continued to peacefully.

For a second time in just about a week, Gene Stilp burned a flag as a symbol to the groups representing oppression. This time he got away with the burning.

Related Reading: Activist burns Nazi-Confederate Flag outside Williamsport courthouse

Related Reading: Multiple groups come together for protest in Mifflinburg