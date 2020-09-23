Williamsport, Pa. — Protesters gathered in front of the steps at City Hall in downtown Williamsport to speak out against police brutality and oppression.

(A Facebook post announcing the gathering is pictured from the Facebook page of Rebecca Reitenbach.)

The group chanted and held signs. They also wrote the names on the sidewalk in front of City Hall of Black individuals who have died after interactions with police.

Today an announcement came that two of the three officers linked to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY would not be charged. A third officer, Brett Hankison, will be charged with wonton endangerment for discharging a weapon and striking a home next to Taylor’s where people were inside.

Protests broke out in Louisville after the decision was announced.

On Wednesday night, Williamsport protesters eventually made their way from the front of City Hall to the back parking lot where the police station is located. Chants and songs continued until two Williamsport police officers walked out of the building to their car.

One woman there alleged that the officers bumped her child as they both stood alongside the car. The woman struck the cruiser multiple times as it waited for protesters to clear out of the way.

It is unclear exactly what occurred as all protesters returned to the front of the station and continued their peaceful demonstration.

This is an ongoing situation.