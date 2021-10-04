Two oppositional women's rights and pro-life rallies took place over a one-day span in Lycoming County.

Around fifty local pro-choice supporters turned out on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Third and Market St. in Williamsport. This gathering was met the next day, Sunday, Oct. 3, with a much larger response from pro-life, anti-abortion supporters who lined the stretch of businesses along East Third Street, also known as the "Golden Strip" in Loyalsock Township.

Both local rallies reflected the nation's response to the issue. Harrisburg saw its first March for Life rally on Monday, Sept. 27, and it was reported by veteran activists as the largest gathering in the capital.

The pro-choice rally was intentionally held on Saturday to coincide with other Women's rights rallies across the state and country. It specifically aligned with the fifth National Women's March in Washington, D.C., which highlighted abortion justice this year.

Participants at the pro-choice rally framed the topic as "not political," stressing the importance of women's health. Critical women's health legislation is under discussion at the state and national levels right now. The lead organizer of the event, and President of the Lycoming Women Democrats, Mary Wright, addressed legislation at the state level.

According to Wright, several new bills have recently been introduced in Harrisburg aimed at restricting access to reproductive health care: HP-904, HP-1500, and HP-118. State legislators sponsor the bill.

At the national level, the Women's Health Protection Act passed the House on Sept. 24, but now moves on to the Senate. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, the act would grant a patient the legal right to an abortion and allow a medical provider to supervise general medical care without specific restrictions upon abortion care.

Presently, in Lycoming County, doctor-patient abortion care is met with barriers to access. Mary Wright spoke on this issue at length. In terms of physical access points, the closest abortion facility is Allentown, then Philadelphia.

Wright spoke directly with a medical professional to explain to rally participants the institutional barriers in the medical field. "Local medical professional cannot recommend either of those clinics," began Wright.

"I called them this week and asked, 'what would a person do if this were their situation,'and the medical professional replied, 'I give them a list of providers, and they'd have to make the decision for themselves.'"

Wright continued, 'But you're a medical professional and this a medical procedure.'

The medical professional responded, 'I'm really sorry but these are the rules.'"

Under these rules, choice falls on an individual, but without guidance. While Wright believes in a women's right to choose, she wants it to be an informed, counseled choice.

Sometimes community can offer counsel. Offering a glance at a community view of abortion, one participant highlighted the role of religion in the abortion debate.

Barbara Barrett of Hughesville, a veteran pro-choice supporter, active since the late 60s, mentioned her affiliation with the national organization Catholics for Choice.

"I didn't let my religion hold me back," Barrett said, before drawing a connection between her religion and freedom of choice. Barrett explained the many opportunities for education and progress that were not available to her mother, but that her mother ensured were possible for her daughter.

Barrett is an advocate for both religion and women's rights, and believes they should strengthen one another. "Even know my mother is catholic, she always said, 'trust in God, for She will help you.' That was always her model," said Barrett.