Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Randy Karschner held a press conference at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds today to provide information and give his statement regarding the recent controversy over a dunk tank featuring a man dressed up as PA Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.

The Bloomsburg Fair posted photos of their dunk tank event along with a caption directed at Dr. Levine. The post was denounced as transphobic and deleted from the Fair's page, but screenshots of the post were already making their rounds on social media.

Related reading: Bloomsburg Fair event denounced as transphobic after Facebook post goes viral

During the press conference, Karschner reiterated the purpose of the event was to raise funds for local fire companies.

Karschner stated that the person did not intentionally dress up as Dr. Levine. "Somebody walked by and said it resembled the Doctor," he said. "It just went from there."

When asked about the identity of the person who dressed as Dr. Levine, Karschner initially refused to answer. After being asked if was him, Karschner answers by stating, "That's what social media says" followed by "No, it's not me."

Karschner also stated that there have not been consequences for the person who made the social media post and explained "how the community received it [the post]" was not how the message of the post was intended. The post was quickly deleted, Karschner explained, due to negative feedback it received.

Karschner stated that Dr. Levine's office had been in touch with him and "things are all good there." He did not specify whom he had been in touch with from Dr. Levine's office, only that most of the conversation was focused on COVID-19 precautions being taken by the Fair.

When asked if the Fair would consider donating the money raised by the dunk tank to an LGBTQ organization, which many facebook posters have advocated for, Karschner was hesitant.

"We'd have to think about it," said Karschner. "The fundraiser was for the fireman, so I'd hate to have to turn around and throw it away over a social media post."

Fair officials did apologize and stated they would consider other options to work with LGBTQ+ organizations. Karschner also expressed a message of the fair's inclusive history.

"These gates are open to anybody," he said. "We don't discriminate against anybody and anybody that doesn't think so, look at our history. These gates are welcoming everybody, of any community or organization."

A live video of the press conference was shared by WNEP-TV on Facebook.

Local community members remain ambivalent about the Fair's handling of the situation and continue to seek further action. A petition, created by Emily Gibson, to remove Karschner from his position as President of the Fair has received over 2,000 signatures.

"Their apology to their sponsors was more sincere than the apology to the LGBTQ+ community. They have no intention of donating the money from the dunk tank to an LGBTQ+ organization and they have no specific intention to work with such an organization to educate their staff on inclusion and diversity," said Gibson.

"It was malicious and they know it and now they're just digging their heels in, instead of providing clear and measurable action items to make sure that this never happens again. The petition stands."

Fair officials have yet to comment or respond to the petition.