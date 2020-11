Mainville, Pa. - Customers are without power in Manville near Bloomsburg due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, PPL reported.

The outage affects 73 customers in the area of Mainvile Drive. Crews have been sent to make repairs.

Power is expected to come back on by 10 p.m. this evening, according to PPL.

To check for power outages in your area, visit PPL's Outage Map.