The Potter County Commissioners will be accepting applications for a full-time Deputy Sheriff for the Potter County’s Police Department.

The position will be an appointed position and requires an Act 120 job description and application, which can be obtained online at the Potter County Sheriff’s page at www.pottercountypa.net. Completed resumes and applications can be emailed to Danielle Gietler at pcexexsec@pottercountypa.net. Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Potter County is an equal opportunity employer.